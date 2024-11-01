Africa

Mauritius suspends social media until after election amid wiretapping scandal

01 November 2024 - 10:41 By Villen Anganan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The information and communication technologies authority in Mauritius said the temporary social media ban was in response to 'illegal postings'. File image
The information and communication technologies authority in Mauritius said the temporary social media ban was in response to 'illegal postings'. File image
Image: Sara Essop

Mauritius' communications regulator ordered all internet service providers to suspend access to social media platforms from Friday to November 11, a day after the general election, as the country reels from a wiretapping scandal.

About 20 conversations involving politicians, police, lawyers, journalists and members of civil society have been leaked on social media since mid-October, said media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

The information and communication technologies authority said the temporary social media ban was in response to “illegal postings”.

The prime minister's office said the restriction was necessary to preserve the national security and integrity of the country after the publication of “certain” audio clips.

“A crisis committee is meeting to contain the existing risks as soon as possible,” said the office of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Emtel, one of the three telecoms operators in the Indian Ocean country, said it was implementing the directive and “the user experience will be progressively disrupted.”

In the November 10 election, Jugnauth is looking to hold onto his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) party's majority in parliament and give himself another five years in office.

Jugnauth and the police have previously claimed the leaked calls were manipulated using artificial intelligence.

In a joint statement two civil society groups, the Internet Governance Forum and the Internet Society, said the dangers of shutting down the internet far outweighed any perceived benefits.

“Curtailing access to digital platforms would not only stifle democratic processes but also harm the economy, disrupt businesses and restrict access to essential information and services,” the groups wrote.

Jugnauth became prime minister in 2017, when his father stepped down from the post.

Last year a British court sitting as the final court of appeal for Mauritius upheld Jugnauth's 2019 election win, rejecting an appeal by an opposition candidate who alleged it had been obtained through bribery and undue influence. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Botswana’s ruling party loses election, ending 58-year rule

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday conceded defeat after preliminary results showed his party had lost its parliamentary majority in ...
News
3 hours ago

Lebombo border post remains open, border authority says amid post-election tensions in Mozambique

The Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique has not been affected and remains operational with both movement of people and goods ...
News
6 days ago

Frelimo extends 50-year rule in Mozambique as it retains power in disputed general election

Frelimo's Daniel Chapo, 47, will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique's fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975.
News
1 week ago

Tanzanian police release opposition leaders after mass arrests

Several leaders of Tanzania's main opposition party CHADEMA and hundreds of their supporters were released on Tuesday after mass arrests over a ...
News
2 months ago

Kenya's president says tax protests 'hijacked' after they turn violent

In chaotic scenes in the capital Nairobi, protesters overwhelmed police and chased them away in an attempt to enter the parliament compound, with ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Minister Groenewald told wardens to make Liebenberg's life hell: lawyer South Africa
  2. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  3. Taxi patrollers cannot stop motorists giving people lifts: top cop Masemola South Africa
  4. Businesswoman who defrauded Sassa ordered to pay back the money South Africa
  5. John Steenhuisen signs up for study at ‘inspirational’ Unisa Politics

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...