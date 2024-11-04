Africa

14 people killed by lightning strike in Uganda, police say

04 November 2024 - 09:11 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The victims were mostly juveniles and included a nine-year-old girl, police said. Stock photo.
The victims were mostly juveniles and included a nine-year-old girl, police said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

A lightning strike on a church in Uganda killed at least 14 people and injured 34 as they gathered for prayers on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Palabek refugee camp in Lamwo district in northern Ugandan, police said in a post on the X platform on Sunday.

"The victims... had gathered for prayers when the rain started around 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), and the lightning thunderstruck at 5.30pm," police said.

Police did not identify the nationalities of the victims but the camp and others in the region mostly hosts refugees from South Sudan. Most of those refugees had fled during a bloody civil war that gripped the country shortly after its independence in 2011.

The victims were mostly juveniles and included a nine-year-old girl, police said.

Fatal lightning strikes are common in the east African country, especially in schools where structures rarely have lightning conductors.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Devastating wildfire burns down part of western Canadian tourist town

A raging wildfire has devastated the western Canadian tourist town of Jasper, potentially destroying up to 50% of structures, and firefighters were ...
News
3 months ago

Student dies of lightning storm injuries in Durban

A third year student at Mangosuthu University of Technology has died of injuries sustained in a lightning storm in Durban on Friday.
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten-year-old Alex child dies after suspected poisoning, mother and sibling in ... South Africa
  2. How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children South Africa
  3. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  4. More than 500 ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners flushed out from shafts ... South Africa
  5. Suspected underworld boss Mark Lifman gunned down in George South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 November 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma