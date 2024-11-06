Africa

Equatorial Guinea orders crackdown on sex in government offices after videos leaked

06 November 2024 - 07:14 By Reuters
Equatorial Guinea's vice president Nguema Obiang Mangue ordered new measures to prevent judiciary and ministry officials from engaging in illicit acts at work. File photo.
Image: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on sex in government offices after private videos leaked on social media appeared to show a senior finance ministry official having sex with several women in different places, including his office.

The government said it was taking action because the videos had denigrated the tiny central African country's image.

Equatorial Guinea has been ruled by the same president for decades and the scandal has shaken the government since the videos emerged last week.

Local media reports said hundreds of amateur videos had been found at the finance official's home during a raid associated with a corruption investigation. The women featured in the videos appeared to include wives of other powerful government figures and other family members, local media said.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

On Tuesday, vice president Nguema Obiang Mangue ordered new measures to prevent judiciary and ministry officials from engaging in illicit acts at work, a government statement said. These included installing security cameras in all offices and stepped-up security.

"The executive is taking the decision after the videos of a sexual nature that have gone viral on social media in recent days and that denigrate the country's image," the state information agency said.

The statement said the measures were agreed during emergency meetings with the supreme court, attorney general and others.

It said those appearing in the sex tapes would be suspended, without providing names, while those responsible for securing the buildings in which the videos were allegedly filmed would be reprimanded for failing to do their jobs.

President Teodoro Obiang has ruled Equatorial Guinea, a nation of about 1.7-million people on the west coast of Central Africa for 45 years and is the world's longest-serving president.

READ MORE:

Parliament demands release of SA businessmen imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea

Parliament has backed calls for the release of two South African businessmen illegally imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea.
News
1 week ago

Detention of SA engineers in Equatorial Guinea ‘arbitrary and illegal’

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has issued a formal opinion declaring the detention of two South African engineers in Equatorial Guinea ...
News
4 months ago

Gabon's claim on islands is untenable, Equatorial Guinea tells world court

Equatorial Guinea asked judges at the International Court of Justice on Monday to reject Gabon's claim to several islands in potentially oil-rich ...
News
1 month ago
