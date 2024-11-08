Africa

'I pledge to serve all Batswana with unwavering fairness and integrity' — Duma Boko

08 November 2024 - 13:35 By TimesLIVE
Botswana's new president Duma Boko was inaugurated on Friday.
Image: SA Government via X

New Botswana President Duma Boko on Friday pledged to unite the nation after unseating the Botswana Democratic Party which had ruled the country for 58 years.

His inauguration at the national stadium in Gaborone was attended by dignitaries including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, EFF leader Julius Malema and Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane.

“Our differences, our similarities, whatever they may be, we are united. I pledge to serve all Batswana with unwavering fairness and integrity, honouring the promise of our beautiful republic,” Boko said.

The lawyer-turned-politician was on stage with his wife Kaone. The new first lady is a lawyer who helped her husband in his law firm and on the campaign trail.

