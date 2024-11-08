Africa

IN PICS | ‘Our generation must act now’: Mozambicans demonstrate against ruling party

08 November 2024 - 07:10 By Reuters
Members of the military drive past protesters during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome at Luis Cabral township in Maputo on November 7 2024.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Anger has mounted in Mozambique after election authorities said Frelimo had won the October 9 vote, extending its 49-year rule. 

The election was hotly contested, with many young people supporting independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, who said the vote was rigged and encouraged demonstrations.

Protesters carry a barricade during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome in Maputo on November 7 2024.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

On Thursday, protesters chanted "Power to the people" and "Frelimo must fall" and some blockaded streets with burning tyres and held homemade signs supporting Mondlane.

"This is it. If we don't stand up now, nothing will change," said Julia Macamo, 55, a street vendor and mother of six who was shaken by the teargas she inhaled while protesting in the Maxaquene neighbourhood.

"It's time to see the back of Frelimo," she said.

"Our generation must act now to ensure a brighter future for the next," said Jessica Muando, 22, a social activist and student.

"We are determined to face the risks."

Protesters runs after teargas was fired at a crowd during a 'national shutdown' against the election outcome at Luis Cabral township in Maputo on November 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mozambique's Constitutional Council has not yet certified the election results, a process that usually takes about two months.

On Tuesday it ordered the electoral commission to clarify within 72-hours why there had been discrepancies in the number of votes counted in the presidential, legislative and provincial elections, according to a letter seen by Reuters. An electoral commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many Mozambicans have expressed frustration about the lack of economic opportunities while the country is rich in natural resources. TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil are developing billion-dollar gas projects in its far north that have been halted by an Islamist insurgency.

President Filipe Nyusi has not spoken since the protests escalated. 

The border between South Africa and Mozambique was closed this week during rioting over disputed election results.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan

