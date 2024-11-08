Courtesy of SABC News
Botswana president-elect Duma Boko is being inaugurated in the capital Gaborone on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Botswana president-elect Duma Boko's inauguration
Courtesy of SABC News
Botswana president-elect Duma Boko is being inaugurated in the capital Gaborone on Friday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
How Botswana’s new lawyer first lady won the hearts of voters
From the catwalk to parliament: ex-Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo accepts new president’s nomination as MP
TENDAI MBANJE | Botswana delivers elections like no other — how did opposition clinch landslide victory?
Botswana’s new president aims to clinch De Beers diamond sales pact soon
Botswana’s ruling party loses election, ending 58-year rule
Botswana’s big political shift bodes well for democracy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos