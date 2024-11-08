Africa

WATCH LIVE | Botswana president-elect Duma Boko's inauguration

08 November 2024 - 09:24 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Botswana president-elect Duma Boko is being inaugurated in the capital Gaborone on Friday.

READ MORE:

How Botswana’s new lawyer first lady won the hearts of voters

Botswana welcomes a new era as Kaone Boko steps into her role as first lady after the inauguration of her husband Duma Boko.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

From the catwalk to parliament: ex-Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo accepts new president’s nomination as MP

She is an attorney who won Miss Botswana title in 2022 and went on to be crowned Miss World Africa 2024.
Lifestyle
16 hours ago

TENDAI MBANJE | Botswana delivers elections like no other — how did opposition clinch landslide victory?

The fall of the Botswana Democratic Party, while a surprise to some, can be attributed to several factors
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Botswana’s new president aims to clinch De Beers diamond sales pact soon

Botswana’s new president, Duma Boko, says he wants to conclude talks for a new sales pact with global diamonds giant De Beers as soon as possible.
News
5 days ago

Botswana’s ruling party loses election, ending 58-year rule

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday conceded defeat after preliminary results showed his party had lost its parliamentary majority in ...
News
6 days ago

Botswana’s big political shift bodes well for democracy

Once again, a Southern African nation has bucked the trend and tumbled a once indomitable party, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
