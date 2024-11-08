WhatsApp business group admins in Zimbabwe required to pay licensing fee

Zimbabwe’s government has introduced new regulations requiring administrators of WhatsApp groups to register and secure a paid-for licence.



This directive was announced by the minister of information and communication technology, postal and courier services Tatenda Mavetera at a breakfast meeting organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) this week.

Under the new rules, administrators of WhatsApp groups operating within Zimbabwe are required to pay a licensing fee to legally manage these platforms.



The fees for registration start at $50 [about R878] and can rise to as much as $2,500 [about R43,000], depending on the type and nature of the group being administered.

“I would like to thank all those who attended the crucial breakfast meeting organised by POTRAZ yesterday. The time is ticking for organisations that collect first-party data, as you are required by law to have a data protection licence and the licence fees range from $50 to $2,500,” said Mavetera.

The new regulation applies not only to businesses but to a wide range of organisations, including community groups, churches and other entities that collect and manage WhatsApp groups. According to Mavetera, any WhatsApp group that collects identifiable data, such as phone numbers, is subject to regulation under Zimbabwe’s Data Protection Act.

“Even churches who collect personal data ought to have such a licence and appoint a data protection officer (DPO). WhatsApp group admins are not spared either. If your groups are meant for business, you should also obtain a licence,” Mavetera said.

The new regulations mandate that every licensed WhatsApp group admin must appoint a trained and certified DPO who will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the data protection laws.

“Furthermore, a DPO who is trained and certified by POTRAZ should be appointed by such a licensee and the appointment should be communicated to POTRAZ,” Mavetera added.



Mavetera made it clear that failure to comply with these new licensing and data protection requirements would attract penalties.

TimesLIVE