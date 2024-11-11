Mauritius incumbent prime minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Monday that his political alliance was headed for a huge defeat after Sunday's parliamentary election.
“L'Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth told reporters.
Voters went to the polls to elect lawmakers for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances. Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister's post.
Reuters
Mauritius prime minister says party is headed for defeat
Image: Ally Soobye/Reuters
Mauritius incumbent prime minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Monday that his political alliance was headed for a huge defeat after Sunday's parliamentary election.
“L'Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth told reporters.
Voters went to the polls to elect lawmakers for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances. Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister's post.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Mauritius general elections 2024: a democratic crossroads under scrutiny
Khama wants probe into public finances after Masisi’s ousting
Mauritius holds election with cost of living on everyone's minds
'The ANC hates the GNU': Fikile Mbalula
Namibia’s Swapo might face defeat for first time since independence in 2024 elections
Mauritius suspends social media until after election amid wiretapping scandal
South Africa must not repeat Zimbabwe mistake with Mozambique
Horns honk with joy as Lebombo border opens for business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos