Africa

Mauritius prime minister says party is headed for defeat

11 November 2024 - 13:32 By Villen Anganan
Prime Minister of Mauritius and candidate for the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) Pravind Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth arrive to vote at a polling centre during the Mauritian general election in Vacoas/Floreal on November 10, 2024.
Prime Minister of Mauritius and candidate for the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) Pravind Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth arrive to vote at a polling centre during the Mauritian general election in Vacoas/Floreal on November 10, 2024.
Image: Ally Soobye/Reuters

Mauritius incumbent prime minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Monday that his political alliance was headed for a huge defeat after Sunday's parliamentary election.

“L'Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth told reporters.

Voters went to the polls to elect lawmakers for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances. Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister's post. 

Reuters

