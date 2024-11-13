Africa

Somaliland votes with leaders seeing international recognition in reach

13 November 2024 - 12:15 By Sonia Rao
Somaliland is optimistic the incoming Donald Trump US administration will revisit Washington's longstanding recognition of Mogadishu's sovereignty over the country. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Oma

Voters in Somaliland head to the polls on Wednesday to choose a president at a time when the breakaway Somali region sees international recognition within reach after three decades of de facto self-rule.

Somaliland, which occupies a strategic position near the entryway to the Red Sea, declared independence from the Mogadishu government in 1991 but has not been recognised by any other country, restricting access to international finance and the ability of its 6-million people to travel.

The Hargeisa government is hoping to soon finalise a preliminary deal signed in January with landlocked Ethiopia that would grant Addis Ababa coastal land in exchange for diplomatic recognition. Hargeisa is also hopeful US president-elect Donald Trump will be favourable to its cause.

President Muse Bihi Abdi, in power since 2017, is standing for re-election against the main opposition party's candidate, Abdirahman Cirro. The vote was originally scheduled for 2022, but legislators opted to extend Bihi's term by two years.

The candidates differ on domestic issues, but both have expressed support for the memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia. Mohamed A Mohamoud, Somaliland's representative to Kenya, told reporters the government would finalise the deal after the election, regardless of who wins.

The agreement has soured Mogadishu's relations with Addis Ababa, which is a major contributor to a peacekeeping force in Somalia fighting against Islamist militants there, and has drawn Somalia closer to Ethiopia's historic rivals, Egypt and Eritrea.

Somaliland is also optimistic the incoming Trump administration will revisit Washington's long-standing recognition of Mogadishu's sovereignty over the country.

Several leading US state department officials who worked on Africa policy during Trump's first term have publicly voiced support for recognising Somaliland.

“We are hopeful  the new administration will defy some of the (traditional) American policy,” Mohamoud said.

Mohamoud said the competitive, multiparty election was proof of Somaliland's democratic credentials. Somaliland has mostly enjoyed peace since achieving autonomy in 1991 when Somalia plunged into a civil war from which it has yet to emerge.

Reuters

