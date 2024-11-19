Africa

Somaliland opposition leader Cirro wins election: report

19 November 2024 - 10:51 By Giulia Paravicini and Aaron Ross
Abdirahman Cirro, leader of the opposition Waddani party, won 64% of the vote against Bihi's 35%, the Somaliland Electoral Commission announced, according to Garowe.
Image: Wikipedia

Somaliland opposition leader Abdirahman Cirro has won the presidential election in the breakaway Somali region, beating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi, news outlet Garowe Online reported on Tuesday.

Cirro, leader of the opposition Waddani party, won 64% of the vote against Bihi's 35%, the Somaliland Electoral Commission announced, according to Garowe.

Somaliland has de facto self-rule after breaking away from Somalia in 1991, but it has not been recognised by any country, restricting access to international finance and the ability of its 6-million people to travel.

It occupies a strategic location at the juncture of the Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

