Africa

Heavy gunfire erupts in South Sudan capital

22 November 2024 - 08:47 By Aaron Ross
Rival factions loyal to President Salva Kiir and first vice president Riek Machar fought a civil war from 2013 to 2018 that resulted in hundreds of thousands of death in South Sudan. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jok Solomun

Heavy gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital Juba on Thursday evening after security forces moved to arrest the former head of the intelligence service, according to Reuters reporters and an alert sent to UN staff.

The gunfire began around 7pm and continued sporadically for more than an hour before dying down, Reuters reporters said.

A UN safety alert to staff members in Juba, seen by Reuters, said the shooting was related to the arrest of the former head of the national security service (NSS). It urged N staff to shelter in place.

In early October, President Salva Kiir dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had led the NSS since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011, and appointed a close ally to replace him.

Army spokesperson Maj-Gen Lul Ruai Koang said Akol Kuur had not been arrested and had stayed in his house throughout the shooting. Koang said he would address reporters on Friday after a meeting with other security officials.

Analysts said the sacking of Akol Koor reflected a power struggle at the highest levels of government. It came weeks after the transitional government Kiir leads announced elections expected in December would be postponed for a second time.

Rival factions loyal to Kiir and first vice president Riek Machar fought a civil war from 2013 to 2018 that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The two have governed together since then as part of a transitional government. There has been relative peace, but the opposing forces clash periodically in addition to frequent fighting among armed groups in rural areas.

Reuters

