Namibians cast their ballots on Wednesday in what's expected to be the most competitive elections in the country's history.
Swapo has governed Namibia since independence from apartheid South Africa on March 21 1990. However, the party's dominance is being challenged and the outcome of the election is far from certain.
Swapo's presidential candidate, Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is poised to make history as Namibia's first woman leader if she wins. Interim president Nangolo Mbumba, who took over in February after former president Hage Geingob's death, is not running for the presidency.
“The biggest challenge we have in this country now is unemployment. Our priority is job creation, particularly among our youth,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah after casting her vote at a primary school in Windhoek.
Despite Swapo's 34-year reign, the party has faced a significant decline in support. In 2014, it won 87% of the vote but dropped to 56% in 2019. Independent candidate Panduleni Itula came in second in 2019 with 29% of the vote.
Political analysts predict that Swapo might be ousted by young voters frustrated with high unemployment, inequality and corruption allegations. However, the party's long-standing loyalty among older and rural voters could help it retain power.
Former South African cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has thrown her support behind Nandi-Ndaitwah.
“I'm excited about Namibia and they have a woman candidate,” she said.
“I hope she wins for all of us because she would be the second woman in Africa to [win a] presidential election, second to [former] president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf [of Liberia].”
The outcome of the election is expected to be announced within the next few days.
POLL | Do you think Namibia will have its first woman president?
Image: Reuters/Noah Ndero Tjijenda
Namibians cast their ballots on Wednesday in what's expected to be the most competitive elections in the country's history.
Swapo has governed Namibia since independence from apartheid South Africa on March 21 1990. However, the party's dominance is being challenged and the outcome of the election is far from certain.
Swapo's presidential candidate, Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is poised to make history as Namibia's first woman leader if she wins. Interim president Nangolo Mbumba, who took over in February after former president Hage Geingob's death, is not running for the presidency.
“The biggest challenge we have in this country now is unemployment. Our priority is job creation, particularly among our youth,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah after casting her vote at a primary school in Windhoek.
Despite Swapo's 34-year reign, the party has faced a significant decline in support. In 2014, it won 87% of the vote but dropped to 56% in 2019. Independent candidate Panduleni Itula came in second in 2019 with 29% of the vote.
Political analysts predict that Swapo might be ousted by young voters frustrated with high unemployment, inequality and corruption allegations. However, the party's long-standing loyalty among older and rural voters could help it retain power.
Former South African cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has thrown her support behind Nandi-Ndaitwah.
“I'm excited about Namibia and they have a woman candidate,” she said.
“I hope she wins for all of us because she would be the second woman in Africa to [win a] presidential election, second to [former] president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf [of Liberia].”
The outcome of the election is expected to be announced within the next few days.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Namibia votes for new president in most competitive election in decades
What Dlamini-Zuma wants from Namibia’s elections
Sadc mediation could be key to resolving Mozambique election crisis
Namibia’s Swapo might face defeat for first time since independence in 2024 elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos