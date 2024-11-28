Africa

POLL | Do you think Namibia will have its first woman president?

28 November 2024 - 13:53 By TIMES LIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Namibia's vice-president and Swapo presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah gestures after casting her vote in the elections in Windhoek, Namibia, on November 27.
Namibia's vice-president and Swapo presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah gestures after casting her vote in the elections in Windhoek, Namibia, on November 27.
Image: Reuters/Noah Ndero Tjijenda

Namibians cast their ballots on Wednesday in what's expected to be the most competitive elections in the country's history.

Swapo has governed Namibia since independence from apartheid South Africa on March 21 1990. However, the party's dominance is being challenged and the outcome of the election is far from certain.

Swapo's presidential candidate, Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is poised to make history as Namibia's first woman leader if she wins. Interim president Nangolo Mbumba, who took over in February after former president Hage Geingob's death, is not running for the presidency.

“The biggest challenge we have in this country now is unemployment. Our priority is job creation, particularly among our youth,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah after casting her vote at a primary school in Windhoek.

Despite Swapo's 34-year reign, the party has faced a significant decline in support. In 2014, it won 87% of the vote but dropped to 56% in 2019. Independent candidate Panduleni Itula came in second in 2019 with 29% of the vote.

Political analysts predict that Swapo might be ousted by young voters frustrated with high unemployment, inequality and corruption allegations. However, the party's long-standing loyalty among older and rural voters could help it retain power.

Former South African cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has thrown her support behind Nandi-Ndaitwah.

I'm excited about Namibia and they have a woman candidate,” she said.

“I hope she wins for all of us because she would be the second woman in Africa to [win a] presidential election, second to [former] president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf [of Liberia].”

The outcome of the election is expected to be announced within the next few days.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Namibia votes for new president in most competitive election in decades

Voters waited in long queues outside polling stations in Namibia's capital Windhoek on Wednesday morning to cast their ballots for a new president ...
News
1 day ago

What Dlamini-Zuma wants from Namibia’s elections

With Namibians casting their votes on Wednesday, former South African minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has thrown her weight behind Netumbo ...
Politics
1 day ago

Sadc mediation could be key to resolving Mozambique election crisis

The results of the poll were almost certainly rigged, but as violent protests rage the country needs help in bringing its rival groups together for ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Namibia’s Swapo might face defeat for first time since independence in 2024 elections

There are several presidential candidates nominated by parties with notable followings. This raises the possibility of no candidate achieving an ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  2. Gang rapes on pupils in Eastern Cape marred matric exams: Gwarube South Africa
  3. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  4. Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for KZN South Africa
  5. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...
Biden preps arms to bolster Ukraine before Trump takes over, sources say | ...