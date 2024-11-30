At least 27 people died when a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria, the local emergency management agency said on Friday.
The final death toll from the accident late on Thursday would be known once a search and rescue operation ended, said Sandra Musa, spokesperson for Kogi State Emergency Management Agency.
"So far, 27 bodies have been recovered, but [the] rescue operation is still ongoing," Musa told Reuters.
The boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community in central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in neighbouring Niger state, a National Inland Waterways Authority spokesperson said.
None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, the spokesperson said.
At least 27 people die in Nigeria boat accident
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com
