Africa

About 50 feared dead in Guinea stadium stampede, local official says

Videos shared online show victims lined up on the ground, while unverified images show fans scrambling over walls of stadium

02 December 2024 - 11:28 By Bate Felix, Alessandra Prentice and Hereward Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Clashes at a politically charged football tournament in N'Zérékoré in Guinea.
Clashes at a politically charged football tournament in N'Zérékoré in Guinea.
Image: enoagfwd7 @sportznurse/ via X

About 50 people are feared to have been killed after clashes between fans and a stampede ensued on Sunday during a soccer match in the town of N'Zérékoré, southeast Guinea, a local official told Reuters.

Videos and pictures shared online showed victims lined up on the ground. In one video, over a dozen inert bodies could be counted and several of them were children.

Reuters has not authenticated the videos.

Unverified images also showed fans scrambling over the walls of the stadium.

“The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams this afternoon in Nzerekore. During the stampede, victims were recorded,” Guniea Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah said in a statement.

He said local authorities were working to restore order.

An opposition group said dozens of people were killed in the crush, adding that a final death toll had not yet been determined.

Local media reported that the stampede happened after a fight broke out among spectators during the match on Sunday afternoon after a disputed decision by the referee.

“The violence quickly escalated, and scenes of panic invaded the stadium, while police used teargas,” local media outlet Guinee Panorama reported.

Opposition group National Alliance for Change and Democracy said the authorities bore “significant responsibility for these grave events”.

The match was the final of a tournament in honour of Guinea's military leader Mamady Doumbouya. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Stampede at Republic of Congo stadium kills 31

At least 31 people were killed and dozens injured at a stadium in the Republic of Congo's capital Brazzaville overnight, the government said on ...
News
1 year ago

At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador stadium

At least 12 people died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador on Saturday, the Central American ...
News
1 year ago

‘A mirror to our nation’: teargas, locked gates led to Indonesia stampede

It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a ...
Sport
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Armed taxi patrollers target school transport South Africa
  2. Long-distance taxi drivers blockade Durban roads South Africa
  3. ‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five ... South Africa
  4. Former F1 supremo Ecclestone puts car collection up for sale news
  5. Fake lawyer served 15 years for murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS