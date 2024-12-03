Africa

Belgian state held accountable for colonial-era abduction of mixed-race children

03 December 2024 - 13:41 By Reuters
The abduction of 'metis' (mixed-race) children in colonial era Congo 'is an inhumane and persecutory act constituting a crime against humanity under the principles of international law', a Belgian court has ruled. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

The Brussels Court of Appeal on Monday held the state accountable for the systematic abduction of metis children, those of mixed European and African heritage, from their mothers during the colonial era in the Belgian Congo ( Democratic Republic of Congo).

The case was brought by five women who were forcibly separated from their mothers in the Belgian Congo before the age of seven. The court found their abductions were part of a deliberate and systematic plan orchestrated by the Belgian state to remove children born to black mothers and white fathers from their families.

"Their abduction is an inhumane and persecutory act constituting a crime against humanity under the principles of international law," the court said in a press statement.

The Belgian state was ordered to compensate the plaintiffs for the moral damages they suffered. These include the profound loss of connection to their mothers, the disruption of their identities and the severing of ties to their cultural heritage.

The ruling overturned a 2021 one that had determined the case was time-barred.

In 2019, Belgium issued its first official apology for the abduction of thousands of mixed-race children from Congo between 1959 and 1962, acknowledging its role in the segregation policy that placed metis children in Catholic-run schools and orphanages in Belgium.

READ MORE:

Biden to mark US and Angola's shared slave trade history

Joe Biden will use his visit to Angola on Tuesday, the first by a US president to the sub-Saharan African country, to mark the two nations' shared ...
News
5 hours ago

France on back foot in Africa after Chadian snub

A French plan to significantly reduce its military presence in West and central Africa risks backfiring and further diminishing the former colonial ...
News
3 days ago

Patrice Lumumba’s tooth represents plunder, resilience and reparation

The return of Lumumba’s tooth after 61 years leaves many questions unanswered and threatens to open a can of worms
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Belgium begins long road to returning looted Congolese art works

Belgium's Africa Museum, once a celebration of the country's colonial rule, will begin a multiyear process of returning stolen art to Democratic ...
News
3 years ago

60 years after independence, will DRC citizens finally get the government they deserve?

From a brutal occupation by Belgian colonists to dictatorship and rebellion, the Democratic Republic of Congo has seldom known peace. Nadine Dreyer ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 years ago

Matonge, an African home in Brussels

While Belgians confront their colonial past in the wake of global protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, a neighbourhood in ...
News
4 years ago
