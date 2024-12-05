Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has made history as Namibia's first female president after her victory in the country's recent presidential elections.
At 72, Nandi-Ndaitwah, who served as vice-president, extends Swapo's 34-year hold on power since the party led Namibia to independence from South Africa in 1990. She has held several key ministerial positions, including women's welfare, environment, tourism and foreign affairs.
The presidential race was highly competitive, with nearly 15 political parties contesting, making it the most fiercely contested election since independence. However, the election was marred by significant challenges, including technical glitches, shortages of ballot papers and other logistical issues.
As a result, election officials were forced to extend voting in some areas for three days. Some opposition parties attempted to halt the vote count, criticising the election commission's decision to extend the voting period as an illegal move.
Despite the controversies, Swapo emerged victorious, securing 51 of 96 seats in the National Assembly.
POLL | How do you feel about Namibia getting its first female president?
Image: Reuters/Noah Ndero Tjijenda
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has made history as Namibia's first female president after her victory in the country's recent presidential elections.
At 72, Nandi-Ndaitwah, who served as vice-president, extends Swapo's 34-year hold on power since the party led Namibia to independence from South Africa in 1990. She has held several key ministerial positions, including women's welfare, environment, tourism and foreign affairs.
The presidential race was highly competitive, with nearly 15 political parties contesting, making it the most fiercely contested election since independence. However, the election was marred by significant challenges, including technical glitches, shortages of ballot papers and other logistical issues.
As a result, election officials were forced to extend voting in some areas for three days. Some opposition parties attempted to halt the vote count, criticising the election commission's decision to extend the voting period as an illegal move.
Despite the controversies, Swapo emerged victorious, securing 51 of 96 seats in the National Assembly.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Namibia on course to elect first female president
Namibians elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as first woman president
POLL | Do you think Namibia will have its first woman president?
Namibia votes for new president in most competitive election in decades
What Dlamini-Zuma wants from Namibia’s elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos