Africa

World Bank cuts Kenya's 2024 growth estimate to 4.7% on fiscal challenges

10 December 2024 - 09:30 By Duncan Miriri
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Debt vulnerabilities including elevated debt servicing costs, accumulated pending bills, and missing revenue targets remain key challenges,' the World Bank said in the Kenya Economic Update report, which is usually published twice a year.
'Debt vulnerabilities including elevated debt servicing costs, accumulated pending bills, and missing revenue targets remain key challenges,' the World Bank said in the Kenya Economic Update report, which is usually published twice a year.
Image: 123RF/ johan10

The World Bank downgraded Kenya's economic growth estimate for this year to 4.7% on Tuesday from an initial 5%, citing the impact of floods, antigovernment protests and flailing fiscal consolidation efforts.

The East African nation has managed to stabilise its foreign exchange rate, boost hard currency reserves held by the central bank and lower inflation this year, but it still faces a high risk of debt distress, the World Bank said in a new report.

“Debt vulnerabilities including elevated debt servicing costs, accumulated pending bills and missing revenue targets remain key challenges,” the bank said in the Kenya Economic Update report, which is usually published twice a year.

Though the growth estimate for this year is lower than last year's rate of 5.6%, it will still be higher than the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 3%, the bank said.

Kenya's growth will, however, inch up to 5.1% in the medium-term, it said, if the government successfully deals with the fiscal challenges.

“Revenue shortfalls resulted in additional spending cuts and rising financing needs resulted in increased domestic borrowing,” the World Bank said.

Apart from the problems caused by a high debt load, servicing costs of that debt and flagging government revenues, the economy faces social unrest and financial risks, the report found.

Deadly protests in June forced President William Ruto to abandon tax hikes meant to raise more than $2bn (R35.69bn) in additional revenue, which dampened investor sentiment.

The protests came hot on the heels of widespread flooding in April and May, which also caused disruptions.

Non-performing loans in the banking sector have also been growing, the report said, as borrowers struggle to service their loans amid high interest rates and a slowdown in economic activity.

The bank urged the government to tackle “structural imbalances” that “hinder Kenya's goal of sustained and inclusive growth” that creates higher quality jobs for the people.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sadc mediation could be key to resolving Mozambique election crisis

The results of the poll were almost certainly rigged, but as violent protests rage the country needs help in bringing its rival groups together for ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Kenya to bring back some scrapped tax plans, risking more unrest

Kenya's government will have to bring back some tax measures that it scrapped after deadly protests in July, the finance minister said, raising the ...
News
3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT | How Africa’s ‘ticket’ to prosperity fuelled a debt bomb

The thinking at one point was that African countries’ ratings would improve, and their cost of borrowing decline. Instead, the push for credit ...
Business
4 months ago

Kenya's Ruto proposes spending cuts after nationwide protests

Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday proposed spending cuts and additional borrowing in roughly equal measure to fill a nearly $2.7 billion budget ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  2. Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique South Africa
  3. SIU raids Masilonyana municipality offices to seize documents South Africa
  4. Victims reveal how they were swindled South Africa
  5. WATCH | Pretty Yende shines at Notre-Dame reopening concert South Africa

Latest Videos

VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test
Tyla's Unforgettable LIVE Performance at Coke Studio! VLOGMAS (Toolz Version) - ...