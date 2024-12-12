Africa

Eleven-year-old from Sierra Leone survives three days at sea

12 December 2024 - 08:43 By Alvise Armellini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Compass Collective volunteer assists an eleven-year-old girl from Sierra Leone, the sole survivor of a shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa Island, on board of rescue vessel Trotamar III in this handout picture released on December 11, 2024.
A Compass Collective volunteer assists an eleven-year-old girl from Sierra Leone, the sole survivor of a shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa Island, on board of rescue vessel Trotamar III in this handout picture released on December 11, 2024.
Image: Compass Collective/Handout via REUTERS

An 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone was rescued overnight after three days at sea as the sole survivor of a shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island, a rescue charity said on Wednesday.

Germany's CompassCollective said crew on its vessel were en route to another emergency when they heard shouting from the water and picked up the girl at about 3am wearing a life jacket and hanging on to a pair of tyre tubes.

She told them she had set off from the Tunisian city of Sfax in a metal boat carrying 45 people that sank in a storm.

Charity crew took care of the girl and took her to Lampedusa which is closer to North Africa than the rest of Italy and is often a first landing point for migrants.

After medical assistance, the girl was moved to a migrant holding centre where Italian Red Cross staff and volunteers were looking after her, the Red Cross said.

“In this festive period, in which the majority of us is lucky to be with their loved ones, my thoughts go out to the girl from Sierra Leone,” said Nicola Dell'Arciprete, head of UN children's agency Unicef in Italy.

“Yet another tragedy that increases the number of dead and missing in the Central Mediterranean.”

The sea migration route between Tunisia, Libya, Italy and Malta is one of the most dangerous in the world, with more than 24,300 disappeared or dying since 2014, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

NGO Mediterranea said in a statement it feared three more migrant boats had disappeared on the route between Tunisia and Italy in recent weeks, and urged authorities to launch a search operation to rescue possible survivors.

“Lives in danger at sea cannot be abandoned,” said Mediterranea's Luca Casarini.

Italy says its hardline approach on immigration is contributing to a fall in sea arrivals. In the year to date, it has recorded about 64,000 migrant landings, compared to more than 153,000 in the same period of 2023.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Malian migrant takes to rugby field, chasing brighter future in Spain

On the rugby field as well as on the streets of the Spanish island of Tenerife, Moussa Diaby Wage is one of thousands of migrants from Mali seeking a ...
News
3 months ago

IN PICS | Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths

Two years ago, forensic pathologist Modesto Martinez, 68, moved to the tiny Canary Island of El Hierro with an eye to retiring. Instead, he's been ...
News
2 days ago

Number of migrants reaching Spain’s Canary Islands breaks record

The seven islands off northwestern Africa's Atlantic coast are struggling to absorb the surge in irregular migrants arriving on crammed, open-topped ...
News
1 week ago

Damaged SA-Zimbabwe border fence a challenge for soldiers guarding against illegal crossing, smuggling

On the borderline a few metres from the Beitbridge post, soldiers pounced on three suspects, including a minor whose mother ran away and left him ...
News
1 week ago

More than 300 migrants detained in Libyan Desert, military force says

Libyan soldiers said on Monday they had detained more than 300 migrants who were crossing the desert and trying to make it to the shores of the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Ministers collaborate to deal with oxygen tender controversy Politics
  3. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  4. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  5. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Angolan counterpart President Joao Lourenco
Syrians taste freedom at famous Damascus ice cream parlor | REUTERS