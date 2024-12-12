Somalia, Ethiopia agree on joint declaration, Turkey's Erdogan says

Somalia and Ethiopia, the two Horn of Africa neighbours at odds over the breakaway Somaliland region, have agreed on a joint declaration to resolve their dispute, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said late on Thursday.
Speaking in a joint press conference in Ankara, Erdogan thanked Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for their “historic reconciliation.”
Image: Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
