Africa

Somalia, Ethiopia agree on joint declaration, Turkey's Erdogan says

12 December 2024 - 09:30 By Ezgi Erkoyun and Huseyin Hayatsever
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on December 11, 2024.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on December 11, 2024.
Image: Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Somalia and Ethiopia, the two Horn of Africa neighbours at odds over the breakaway Somaliland region, have agreed on a joint declaration to resolve their dispute, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said late on Thursday.

Speaking in a joint press conference in Ankara, Erdogan thanked Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for their “historic reconciliation.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenya and Uganda to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute

Kenya's President William Ruto said on Saturday he and the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni would help mediate a dispute between Ethiopia and ...
News
1 week ago

Somaliland opposition leader Cirro wins election: report

Somaliland opposition leader Abdirahman Cirro has won the presidential election in the breakaway Somali region, beating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Somaliland votes with leaders seeing international recognition in reach

Voters in Somaliland head to the polls on Wednesday to choose a president at a time when the breakaway Somali region sees international recognition ...
News
4 weeks ago

What's behind deteriorating Somalia — Ethiopia relations?

Somalia has announced the expulsion of an Ethiopian diplomat, marking a further souring of relations between the neighbouring countries related to a ...
News
1 month ago

Turkey to seek improved Africa co-operation in Djibouti talks, officials say

Turkey's foreign minister will travel to Djibouti next week to attend a Turkey-Africa ministerial meeting and discuss improving co-operation between ...
News
1 month ago

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks on port deal under Turkish mediation

The foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia will meet in Ankara next week to discuss disagreements over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the ...
News
4 months ago

Ethiopia worried over arms shipments to Somalia, state news agency reports

Ethiopia's foreign minister has warned that ammunition supplied to Somalia could worsen the fragile security situation and end up in the hands of ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Ministers collaborate to deal with oxygen tender controversy Politics
  3. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  4. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  5. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Angolan counterpart President Joao Lourenco
Syrians taste freedom at famous Damascus ice cream parlor | REUTERS