At least 34 people have been killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique since it made landfall on Sunday, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday, citing figures from Mozambique's disaster agency.
The small French island of Mayotte bore the brunt of the storm and hundreds or even thousands are believed to have been killed there before it moved on to hit Mozambique.
“By December 17 a total of 174,158 people were estimated to be affected, with 34 dead and 319 injured,” OCHA said, citing Mozambique's institute for natural disasters.
At least 34 killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique, UN agency says
Several hundreds, maybe thousands, may have died in Mayotte cyclone, French official says
Mayotte authorities fear hunger and disease; race to help cyclone survivors
