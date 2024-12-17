Africa

At least 34 killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique, UN agency says

17 December 2024 - 12:22 By Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A person stands amid uprooted trees and debris after cyclone Chido hit Mozambique, in Mecufi district, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on December 16, 2024.
A person stands amid uprooted trees and debris after cyclone Chido hit Mozambique, in Mecufi district, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on December 16, 2024.
Image: Unicef Mozambique/Handout via REUTERS

At least 34 people have been killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique since it made landfall on Sunday, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday, citing figures from Mozambique's disaster agency.

The small French island of Mayotte bore the brunt of the storm and hundreds or even thousands are believed to have been killed there before it moved on to hit Mozambique.

“By December 17 a total of 174,158 people were estimated to be affected, with 34 dead and 319 injured,” OCHA said, citing Mozambique's institute for natural disasters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Several hundreds, maybe thousands, may have died in Mayotte cyclone, French official says

Several hundred people, maybe even thousands, may have been killed by Cyclone Chido in the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, a top ...
News
1 day ago

Mayotte authorities fear hunger and disease; race to help cyclone survivors

Authorities in Mayotte were racing on Tuesday to get food and water to residents stricken by the weekend's devastating cyclone and fighting to stop ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Thank you minister, a man of honour, he delivered!’ South Africa
  2. Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well South Africa
  3. Horror crash claims 14 lives on N9 outside Graaff-Reinet South Africa
  4. ‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control South Africa
  5. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down ‘soon’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
Assad's first statement says fleeing Syria wasn't planned | REUTERS