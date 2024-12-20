Splashes of vibrant colours are reviving the urban canvas of Abidjan's Plateau district, the economic heart of the Ivory Coast.
IN PICS | Ivory Coast's economic hub Abidjan turns into vibrant graffiti gallery
Image: Luc Gnago
Splashes of vibrant colours are reviving the urban canvas of Abidjan's Plateau district, the economic heart of the Ivory Coast.
Ivorians have previously viewed graffiti with disdain and graffiti artists were liable for prosecution, but that view is changing and graffiti murals are increasingly common on city walls as the art form has gained acceptance.
Towering murals and intricate graffiti pieces now adorn the exteriors of international hotels and major thoroughfares.
The inaugural “Ivory Graff Graffiti Festival” attracted about 40 national and international artists who spent two weeks in November converting bland walls into 300-metre works of art.
Benjamin Le Lieve, president of festival organiser Graff Ivoire, said he was proud to have launched a new initiative.
Passers-by admired the artists at work and expressed approval for their efforts to revamp the urban centre.
“It brings a change to the city of Abidjan,” said Michael Bende, an Ivorian.
South African artist Dbongz Mahlathi said: “The graffiti I've created isn't for me, it's for the people who will see it every day.”
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago
