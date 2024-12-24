Africa

Egypt troops to join African Union Somalia mission, foreign minister says

24 December 2024 - 10:00 By Reuters
A dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia broke out this year over Addis Ababa's plan to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland, which had drawn in regional powers and threatened to further destabilise the Horn of Africa. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Oma

Egypt will contribute troops to an African Union (AU) Somalia peacekeeping mission, its foreign minister said on Monday, as ties between the two countries grow closer amid tensions with Ethiopia over recognition of Somaliland.

"Egypt has decided to participate in the mission based on the Somali government's request and welcoming of the African Union's Peace and Security Council," said Badr Abdelatty during a press conference in Cairo to mark a visit by the Somali foreign minister.

The AU stabilisation and support mission, known as AUSSOM, will replace an anti-terror mission ending this year.

A dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia broke out this year over Addis Ababa's plan to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland, which had drawn in regional powers and threatened to further destabilise the Horn of Africa.

