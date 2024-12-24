Egypt will contribute troops to an African Union (AU) Somalia peacekeeping mission, its foreign minister said on Monday, as ties between the two countries grow closer amid tensions with Ethiopia over recognition of Somaliland.
"Egypt has decided to participate in the mission based on the Somali government's request and welcoming of the African Union's Peace and Security Council," said Badr Abdelatty during a press conference in Cairo to mark a visit by the Somali foreign minister.
The AU stabilisation and support mission, known as AUSSOM, will replace an anti-terror mission ending this year.
A dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia broke out this year over Addis Ababa's plan to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland, which had drawn in regional powers and threatened to further destabilise the Horn of Africa.
Egypt troops to join African Union Somalia mission, foreign minister says
World Bank staff question Ethiopia debt assessment reached with IMF, memo shows
After talks mediated by Turkey, Somalia and Ethiopia said they would work together to resolve the issue.
"We spoke about the situation in Somalia and Egypt's support of Somalia imposing its authority and sovereignty on all Somali national land and the refusal of any directives or unilateral moves that touch the unity, sovereignty and security of Somalia," Abdelatty added.
The spat has drawn Somalia closer to Egypt, which criticised the Somaliland deal and has been at odds with Ethiopia for years over Addis Ababa's construction of a hydro dam on the Nile River.
Following the signing of a joint security pact, Egypt has delivered weapons and ammunition, including anti-aircraft guns and artillery, to Somalia.
