Africa

Nigeria resumes mining in Zamfara state on improved security

24 December 2024 - 09:52 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Workers crush rocks containing gold to a fine dust at a mining site in Anka, Zamfara, Nigeria, on April 21 2016. Mining activities in Zamfara, which holds huge gold, lithium and copper deposits, were suspended in 2019 following incessant bandit attacks. File photo.
Workers crush rocks containing gold to a fine dust at a mining site in Anka, Zamfara, Nigeria, on April 21 2016. Mining activities in Zamfara, which holds huge gold, lithium and copper deposits, were suspended in 2019 following incessant bandit attacks. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria has lifted a ban on mining exploration in the northwestern state of Zamfara after a five-year suspension, the mining minister said, citing improved security.

Mining activities in Zamfara, which holds huge gold, lithium and copper deposits, were suspended in 2019 following incessant bandit attacks.

"The security operatives' giant strides have led to a notable reduction in the level of insecurity, and with the ban on exploration lifted, Zamfara’s mining sector can gradually begin contributing to the nation’s revenue pool," mining minister Dele Alake said in a statement on Sunday.

During the suspension, he said illegal miners had exploited the state's resources.

Africa's biggest oil producer, which is also rich in gold, limestone and zinc, wants its mining industry that contributes less than 1% of its GDP to play a bigger role in its effort to diversify the economy away from oil.

To try to encourage investors, it has introduced reforms, including revoking unused licences, offering investors a 75% stake in a new national mining company, cutting exports of unprocessed minerals, and enforcing compliance with rules against illegal mining.

In its efforts to build capacity, Nigeria at the start of this month signed a training and development agreement with France.

"We need all the support we can get, including technical, financial, and capacity-building assistance from abroad. This is not the first agreement of its kind; similar partnerships have been established with Germany and Australia," Alake said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria’s Senate seeks to criminalise corn exports to tackle hunger

Nigeria's Senate has passed a bill seeking to make it a crime to export large quantities of unprocessed corn in an effort to alleviate hunger in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘Forever chemicals’ pollute African waters: Lake Victoria, SA’s Vaal and Kenya’s Nairobi rivers are hotspots

It’s clear from our findings that forever chemical contamination, while under-reported compared with industrialised countries, is a widespread, ...
News
2 weeks ago

The thorny relations between harm reduction policy design and detractors

African countries such as Nigeria seem to be slow to popularise harm reduction, while the likes of Kenya and Ghana are moving in a different ...
News
3 weeks ago

At least 27 people die in Nigeria boat accident

At least 27 people died when a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria, the local emergency management agency said on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Nigeria signs $1.2bn deal to revamp gas plant for aluminium smelter

Nigeria has signed a $1.2bn (R21.67bn) contract with Chinese state-owned engineering firm CNCEC to revamp a gas processing plant crucial for the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election Africa
  2. Stormy weather predicted over festive season South Africa
  3. Musician and family die in blaze at Chatsworth home South Africa
  4. Criminals targeting tap-and-go cards this festive season, warns National ... South Africa
  5. NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep75 | Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA, Honda Jazz Sport, Nissan Navara, ...
2024 Suzuki Swift review