Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital

25 December 2024 - 10:56 By Ismail Shakil and Eric Beech
Former Democratic president Bill Clinton was discharged from hospital.
Image: Reuters

Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the flu, his deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.

Clinton, 78, was hospitalised on Monday at Georgetown University Medical Center with a fever, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said.

