Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the flu, his deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.
Clinton, 78, was hospitalised on Monday at Georgetown University Medical Center with a fever, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said.
Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital
