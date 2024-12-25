Africa

Twenty-one dead in Mozambique unrest after top court decision on election

25 December 2024 - 10:20 By Custodio Cossa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A protester looks on near a burning barricade during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, on November 7, 2024.
A protester looks on near a burning barricade during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, on November 7, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

At least 21 people have been killed in unrest after Mozambique's top court on Monday confirmed long-ruling party Frelimo's victory in the election, the country's interior minister said late on Tuesday.

The decision by Mozambique's Constitutional Council sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged.

Seventy-eight people have been arrested so far and security measures have been tightened across the country, Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told public broadcaster TVM. "The armed and defense force will increase its presence in critical and key points," he said.

Frelimo has been repeatedly accused by opponents and election observers of rigging votes. It has denied those accusations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Africa urges urgent dialogue amid rising tensions in Mozambique

The South African government says it is ready to assist in any manner to facilitate a dialogue to end the violent protests in Mozambique.
Politics
21 hours ago

Lebombo border runs smoothly, except for trucks, while protests intensify in Mozambique

The Lebombo border post continues to operate smoothly for normal travellers but renewed protests on the Mozambican side remain a threat to trucks, ...
News
23 hours ago

Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election

Mozambique's top court on Monday confirmed the ruling party Frelimo's victory in an October election, which has sparked massive protests by ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  2. NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic ... South Africa
  3. Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Florida restaurant has three previous ... South Africa
  4. Criminals targeting tap-and-go cards this festive season, warns National ... South Africa
  5. Unauthorised 'borehole drilling' in Joburg CBD leads to arrests South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Ford Tourneo review
Sudan war: what is it like to return home? | REUTERS