Africa

Nigeria says its Warri Refinery is back after a decade of closures

31 December 2024 - 10:45 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The government has promised to revive its moribund refineries which have been hit by years of neglect, damage and accusations of mismanagement.
The government has promised to revive its moribund refineries which have been hit by years of neglect, damage and accusations of mismanagement.
Image: 123RF.COM/File photo

Nigeria said on Monday it had resumed some operations at its Warri oil refinery after almost a decade of shutdowns, one of a string of long-running failures that have left Africa's largest crude exporter importing most of its fuel.

The government has promised to revive its moribund refineries which have been hit by years of neglect, damage and accusations of mismanagement.

“This plant is running. We have not completed 100%,” Mele Kyari, head of the state oil firm NNPC, said during a tour of the facility with government officials, regulators and journalists.

The 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery — whose closure in 2015 was blamed on disrepair and crude shortages — was now running at 60% capacity, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

Four state-owned refineries with a combined capacity of 445,000 bpd — the 110,000 bpd Kaduna plant in the north and three units in the oil-rich Niger Delta including Warri, have been closed for years.

Last month, the NNPC — the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation — said it had revived the 60,000 bpd Port Harcourt refinery in the Niger Delta. It had planned to revive all four this year.

A privately-owned 650,000 bpd Dangote oil refinery built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in the capital Lagos started operations this year.

Reuters

MORE:

Nigeria resumes mining in Zamfara state on improved security

Nigeria has lifted a ban on mining exploration in the northwestern state of Zamfara after a five-year suspension, the mining minister said, citing ...
News
1 week ago

Ghana eyes fuel imports from Dangote oil refinery

Ghana could buy petroleum products from Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refinery once the facility is operating at full capacity, cutting more expensive ...
News
2 months ago

At least three killed in Nigeria helicopter crash, oil firm NNPC says

At least three people died when a helicopter crashed in Nigeria on its way to an offshore oil production facility on Thursday, the state-owned oil ...
News
2 months ago

Nigeria's NNPC raises petrol prices again as Dangote fuel hits market

Nigerian state oil firm NNPC Ltd on Monday increased the price of petrol by 11%, the second increase in two weeks and a day after it started ...
News
3 months ago

Nigeria unions meet president in push for new minimum wage

Nigeria's labour unions told President Bola Tinubu on Thursday that soaring prices and a weakening currency were biting hard as they pushed for a new ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ATM calls for criminalisation of racism after incident at grocery shop ... South Africa
  2. Stilfontein illegal miners resorting to cannibalism to survive: Macua South Africa
  3. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  4. 'Distasteful' incident undermines safety of passengers and crew: SACAA on viral ... South Africa
  5. Beachgoers urged to stay safe as spring tides approach South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma