Africa

At least 27 die, dozens rescued as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

02 January 2025 - 16:05 By Reuters
Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after two boats they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean in sank in waters off the city of Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants. File photo.
Image: Giacomo Zorzi/ Sea-Watch/Handout via REUTERS

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after two boats they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean in sank off the coast, the national guard said on Thursday.

The boats sank in waters off the city of Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants.

Last month Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of about 30 other migrants in two separate incidents, after their boat sank while they were sailing towards Europe.

The national guard said on Thursday that the coast guard rescued 87 people who were on the same two boats that sank off Sfax.

Tunisia is grappling with an unprecedented migration crisis and has replaced Libya as the major departure point for both Tunisians and people from elsewhere in Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

