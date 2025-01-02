Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday French forces will withdraw from the West African nation, continuing the former colonial power's military exit from the region.
Speaking in an end-of-year address to the nation, Ouattara said Ivorians should be proud of the modernised state of their own armed forces.
“In this context we have decided on the co-ordinated and organised withdrawal of French forces,” he said.
France has been considering reducing its military presence in West and Central African countries, including Ivory Coast, to 600 troops from about 2,200 now, sources told Reuters in November.
France, whose colonial rule in West Africa ended in the 1960s, has already pulled its soldiers out of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, after military coups in those countries and spreading anti-French sentiment.
The government of Chad — a key Western ally in the fight against Islamic militants in the region — abruptly ended its defence co-operation pact with France in November.
Ivory Coast's President Ouattara says French forces to withdraw
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday French forces will withdraw from the West African nation, continuing the former colonial power's military exit from the region.
Speaking in an end-of-year address to the nation, Ouattara said Ivorians should be proud of the modernised state of their own armed forces.
“In this context we have decided on the co-ordinated and organised withdrawal of French forces,” he said.
France has been considering reducing its military presence in West and Central African countries, including Ivory Coast, to 600 troops from about 2,200 now, sources told Reuters in November.
France, whose colonial rule in West Africa ended in the 1960s, has already pulled its soldiers out of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, after military coups in those countries and spreading anti-French sentiment.
The government of Chad — a key Western ally in the fight against Islamic militants in the region — abruptly ended its defence co-operation pact with France in November.
READ MORE:
France begins military withdrawal from Chad, army says
Senegal seeks answers 80 years after French massacre of African soldiers
France on back foot in Africa after Chadian snub
About 40 soldiers killed in attack on Chad military base, presidency says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos