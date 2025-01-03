China's foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria from January 5 to 11, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
The trip will mark the 35th consecutive year China's foreign minister is visiting Africa on his first overseas trip at the start of the year, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry.
In 2024, Wang visited Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.
China foreign minister to visit Namibia, Republic of Congo, Chad, Nigeria
Image: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
