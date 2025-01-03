Africa

China foreign minister to visit Namibia, Republic of Congo, Chad, Nigeria

03 January 2025 - 15:55 By Reuters
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. File photo.
Image: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

China's foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria from January 5 to 11, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The trip will mark the 35th consecutive year China's foreign minister is visiting Africa on his first overseas trip at the start of the year, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry.

In 2024, Wang visited Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

