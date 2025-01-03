Africa

Risk of Ethiopian volcanic eruption prompts evacuation of residents

03 January 2025 - 16:15 By Reuters
The Ethiopian Geological Institute posted a video showing what appeared to be dust and smoke emerging from a volcano in Awash Fentale in Afar region. File image.
The Ethiopian Geological Institute posted a video showing what appeared to be dust and smoke emerging from a volcano in Awash Fentale in Afar region. File image.
Image: 123rf/Jerry Rainey

A volcano in northeastern Ethiopia was showing signs of starting to erupt on Friday, prompting authorities to move residents to temporary shelters, a state-affiliated broadcaster and a government geological office said.

The Ethiopian Geological Institute posted a video on its Facebook page showing what appeared to be dust and smoke emerging from a volcano in Awash Fentale in Afar region.

Fana Broadcasting, citing a regional administrator in Afar, reported that authorities had evacuated residents out of the affected area, which is roughly 165km from the capital Addis Ababa.

Shiferaw Teklemariam, commissioner of the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission, said it was too early to label the activity an eruption but authorities were not taking chances.

"The community; some are already leaving those areas. We are also preparing to do it in a well organised manner. It [moving the community] will be done based on predictions," he told Reuters.

The area experiencing volcanic activity has also been prone to earthquakes and tremors in recent months.

