Africa

WATCH | Massive, mysterious metal ring crashes into Kenyan village

03 January 2025 - 09:50 By Reuters
A metallic object, likely space junk, crashed in Kenya's Mukuku village.

The massive ring, weighing about 500kg and 2.4m in diameter, is believed to be from a rocket launch vehicle.

The Kenya Space Agency is investigating its origin and impact.

