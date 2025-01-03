A metallic object, likely space junk, crashed in Kenya's Mukuku village.
The massive ring, weighing about 500kg and 2.4m in diameter, is believed to be from a rocket launch vehicle.
The Kenya Space Agency is investigating its origin and impact.
WATCH | Massive, mysterious metal ring crashes into Kenyan village
