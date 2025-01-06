Africa

Egypt to receive $1.2bn as part of IMF programme in January, finance minister says

06 January 2025 - 10:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Last month, the IMF said it reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on the fourth review of the 46-month Extended Fund Facility arrangement, potentially unlocking the $1.2bn (R22.48bn) disbursement. File photo.
Last month, the IMF said it reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on the fourth review of the 46-month Extended Fund Facility arrangement, potentially unlocking the $1.2bn (R22.48bn) disbursement. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Egypt is expected to receive a $1.2bn (R22.48bn) disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month as part of an $8bn (R149.89bn) programme with the international lender, finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Sunday.

Last month, the IMF said it reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on the fourth review of the 46-month extended fund facility arrangement, potentially unlocking the $1.2bn disbursement.

“The [IMF's executive] board will convene in January and, God willing, we will receive the amount in January,” Kouchouk told ON TV in an interview, adding Egypt had not requested an increase to the $8bn loan.

Egypt, grappling with high inflation and shortages of foreign currency, agreed to the expanded IMF programme in March. A sharp decline in Suez Canal revenue caused by regional tensions over the past year compounded its economic woes.

Kouchouk also said Egypt is targeting about $3bn (R56.21bn) in the remainder of the fiscal year, which runs until the end of June, through “diverse issuances” to investors, without elaborating further. His comments came in response to a question about whether Egypt plans to offer new bonds to foreign investors this year.

READ MORE:

Israeli air strikes ramp up Gaza death toll amid new truce push

Israel carried out air strikes on dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza over the past 24 hours, it said on Friday, in attacks that Palestinian health ...
News
2 days ago

Egypt troops to join African Union Somalia mission, foreign minister says

Egypt will contribute troops to an African Union Somalia peacekeeping mission, its foreign minister said on Monday, as ties between the two countries ...
News
1 week ago

World Bank staff question Ethiopia debt assessment reached with IMF, memo shows

Some World Bank staff have criticised an assessment of Ethiopia's finances conducted with the International Monetary Fund, questioning whether the ...
News
1 week ago

G20 in push to boost role of global development banks

The provision of cheap finance to developing countries will be a focus area
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  2. Six-year-old dies in armed robbery at East Rand McDonald's outlet South Africa
  3. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  4. Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end South Africa
  5. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS