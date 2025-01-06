Africa

Sudan lifts force majeure on oil to Port Sudan

06 January 2025 - 15:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Sudan had been pumping about 150,000 barrels per day of crude through Sudan for export, under a formula established when South Sudan gained independence from Khartoum in 2011. Stock photo.
South Sudan had been pumping about 150,000 barrels per day of crude through Sudan for export, under a formula established when South Sudan gained independence from Khartoum in 2011. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM

Sudan has lifted a near one-year force majeure on the transportation of crude oil from its neighbour South Sudan to a port on the Red Sea after security conditions improved, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.

Khartoum declared the force majeure in March last year after the main pipeline carrying oil from South Sudan through Sudan for export suffered stoppages linked to problems spurred by the war between Sudan's army and the insurgents Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In the letter by Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum dated January 4 to South Sudan's energy minister, Khartoum said it was lifting the force majeure based on new security arrangements it had reached with Juba and BAPCO, the Sudanese company that runs the pipeline, to ensure safe flow of oil.

"We are hereby lifting the force majeure," Sudan's minister of energy and petroleum, Mohiedienn Naiem Mohamed Saied, wrote to South Sudan's minister of petroleum, Puot Kang Chol.

An official from Sudan's energy ministry confirmed the letter was authentic.

Nigeria says its Warri Refinery is back after a decade of closures

Nigeria said on Monday it had resumed some operations at its Warri oil refinery after almost a decade of shutdowns, one of a string of long-running ...
News
6 days ago

The Petrodar pipeline, set up by a consortium including China's CNPC and Sinopec as well as Malaysia's Petronas, runs more than 1,500km from the Melut Basin in South Sudan's Upper Nile state to Port Sudan on Sudan's Red Sea coast.

Another pipeline carries oil from South Sudan's Unity State to Port Sudan.

South Sudan had been pumping about 150,000 barrels per day of crude through Sudan for export, under a formula established when South Sudan gained independence from Khartoum in 2011.

Sudan erupted into a civil conflict in April 2023 and the fighting has unleashed waves of ethnic violence and created world's largest internal displacement crisis.

READ MORE:

As Gaza suffers, experts call on hunger monitor to redefine famine

Since December 2023, the IPC has repeatedly found that the territory’s proportion of people experiencing an extreme lack of food is the highest it ...
News
5 days ago

Global hunger monitor says famine in war-torn Sudan is spreading

Famine in Sudan has expanded to five areas and will likely spread to another five by May, the global hunger monitor reported Tuesday, while warring ...
News
1 week ago

At least 127 people, mostly civilians, killed in two days in Sudan

At least 127 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Sudan on Monday and Tuesday by barrel bombs and shelling from the warring sides, rights ...
News
3 weeks ago

UN seeks $47bn in aid as donor appetite shrinks while crises multiply

The UN on Wednesday sought $47bn in aid for 2025 to help around 190-million people fleeing conflicts and battling starvation at a time when this ...
News
1 month ago

Major food aid ‘scale-up’ under way to famine-hit Sudan, WFP says

More than 700 trucks are on their way to famine-stricken areas of Sudan as part of a major scale-up after clearance came through from the Sudanese ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  2. Six-year-old dies in armed robbery at East Rand McDonald's outlet South Africa
  3. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  4. Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end South Africa
  5. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS