A suspected bomb explosion killed at least two people and injured two others at a school near Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Monday, police said.
Josephine Adeh, police spokesperson for the Territory of Abuja, said the incident happened at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, in a village near Abuja.
According to investigations, three men from the northern state of Katsina who visited the school were suspected to have brought an improvised explosive device.
"Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school veranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard," Adeh said.
"The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that it was an IED explosion, as remnants of the device have been recovered."
It was not immediately clear if there were students at the school. Schools in Abuja were expected to reopen for a new term on January 13 although Islamic schools sometimes use different calendars.
Adeh said police had taken into custody the owner of the school for questioning.
Reuters
Suspected bomb explosion kills two at Nigerian school
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
A suspected bomb explosion killed at least two people and injured two others at a school near Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Monday, police said.
Josephine Adeh, police spokesperson for the Territory of Abuja, said the incident happened at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, in a village near Abuja.
According to investigations, three men from the northern state of Katsina who visited the school were suspected to have brought an improvised explosive device.
"Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school veranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard," Adeh said.
"The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that it was an IED explosion, as remnants of the device have been recovered."
It was not immediately clear if there were students at the school. Schools in Abuja were expected to reopen for a new term on January 13 although Islamic schools sometimes use different calendars.
Adeh said police had taken into custody the owner of the school for questioning.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigeria blast kills two, dozens hurt as buildings collapse
Suspected insurgents kill 14 in northeast Nigeria, residents say
Canada investigates fatal embassy explosion in Nigeria, issues travel alert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos