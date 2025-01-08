Africa

Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram ambush in Borno, kill 34 insurgents

08 January 2025 - 12:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigerian troops killed 34 Islamist militants in a gun battle in northeastern Borno state, it said on Wednesday. File photo.
Nigerian troops killed 34 Islamist militants in a gun battle in northeastern Borno state, it said on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Nigerian military said on Wednesday its troops had killed 34 Islamist militants in a gun battle in northeastern Borno state and six soldiers had also died.

The clash took place on Saturday in Sabon Gari village when the militants ambushed troops returning to a military base, military spokesperson Maj-Gen Edward Buba said.

The militants belonged to the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups, he said. They were riding on motorcycles and trucks mounted with guns.

The troops, along with reinforcements from the Civilian Joint Taskforce militia and vigilante groups, successfully repelled the attack, he said.

Nigeria has been grappling with a 16-year-long Islamist insurgency in its northeast driven primarily by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP that has led to huge human and economic losses, including mass displacement and a humanitarian crisis.

Buba said six soldiers were killed in the action while an improvised explosive device injured the vigilante commander. The Nigerian Air Force also carried out airstrikes on the fleeing insurgents, resulting in further casualties in addition to the 34 killed in the gun battle, Buba said.

READ MORE:

At least 46 kidnapped in Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents say

Gunmen kidnapped at least 46 people, including women and children, in a raid on Gana town in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, residents and a local ...
News
4 hours ago

Suspected bomb explosion kills two at Nigerian school

A suspected bomb explosion killed at least two people and injured two others at a school near Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Monday, police said.
News
1 day ago

M23 rebels seize key town in eastern DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized a strategic eastern town near the provincial capital Goma in Democratic Republic of Congo, local politicians ...
News
2 days ago

China's top diplomat heads to Africa as West's attention dwindles

China's top diplomat began his annual New Year tour of Africa on Sunday, maintaining a 35-year tradition, to quietly advance Beijing's already ...
News
2 days ago

Gunmen from Nigeria kill five Cameroonian soldiers, MP says

Gunmen from Nigeria have killed at least five Cameroonian soldiers and wounded several others in the village of Bakinjaw on Cameroon's border with ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Preliminary investigation finds taxi was cause of Monday's deadly N3 crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bheki Cele shows off dance moves with his wife South Africa
  3. KZN education department hits back at classroom 'catastrophe' claims South Africa
  4. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting
BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...