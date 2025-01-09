Chad says foiled attack on presidency was work of disorganised, intoxicated group

He said the public prosecutor would provide more details on Thursday, but that it was "probably not" a terrorist act.
Image: REUTERS/Israel Matene
An attack on Chad's presidency compound foiled by security forces on Wednesday was carried out by a disorganised band of intoxicated men wielding knives and machetes who were easily neutralised, the government spokesperson said.
Bursts of gunfire rang out near the president's office in the capital N'Djamena on Wednesday night as the military blocked surrounding streets. The government said later that security forces had foiled an attempt to destabilise the Central African country and that the situation was completely under control.
In a follow-up interview on national television, government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah said a group of 24 assailants carrying knives and machetes, who seemed under the influence of alcohol and drugs, drove up to the presidency in one or two vehicles that appeared to break down at the entrance.
He said they dismounted and stabbed the four presidential guards manning the entrance, killing one and injuring two.
The group then proceeded a short distance into the presidency before guards opened fire, killing 18 and detaining the surviving six, Koulamallah said.
