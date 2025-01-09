Africa

Ivorian President Ouattara signals he would like to run for fourth term

09 January 2025 - 14:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara says he intends to run for a fourth term. File photo.
Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara says he intends to run for a fourth term. File photo.
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday he would like to continue serving his country as president but emphasised that his party had not yet made a formal decision on its candidate for this year's election.

Ouattara, 83, was re-elected for a contested third term in 2020. He has previously said he would like to step down, but has also suggested he would need old rivals to commit to withdrawing from politics too.

"I am in good health and eager to continue serving my country," he said in an address to the diplomatic corps in Abidjan, the strongest signal yet that he plans to stand again.

In September the ruling party expressed its support for a potential Ouattara candidacy in the 2025 election, which is scheduled for October, but the official nomination and acceptance have yet to take place.

READ MORE:

Chad says foiled attack on presidency was work of disorganised, intoxicated group

An attack on Chad's presidency compound foiled by security forces on Wednesday was carried out by a disorganised band of intoxicated men wielding ...
News
4 hours ago

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returns to Mozambique

Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returned home on Thursday, after fleeing in the days following a hotly contested October election that ...
News
5 hours ago

China Development Bank releases $255m for Nigeria rail project

The China Development Bank has released a $254.76m (R4.83bn) loan to Nigeria for a railway project linking the two northern states of Kano and ...
News
5 hours ago

Ivory Coast's President Ouattara says French forces to withdraw

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday French forces will withdraw from the West African nation, continuing the former colonial ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Grandson has stripped Mandela's house of its dignity' South Africa
  2. Lichtenburg under lockdown as frustrated residents say they've been without ... South Africa
  3. Five arrested for Joburg hijacking, including alleged Mandela grandson South Africa
  4. Umhlanga beaches safe again after investigation into mysterious objects South Africa
  5. WATCH | Bheki Cele shows off dance moves with his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Memorial service of Professor Sibusiso Bengu
Deadly Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control | REUTERS