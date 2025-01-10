Gaddafi was deposed and then killed in 2011.
Investigative judges launched a probe in 2013 after French investigative website Mediapart published what it said was a note from Libyan intelligence services dated December 2006 that mentioned Gaddafi's alleged deal to help finance Sarkozy's presidential race.
"It's a conspiracy," Sarkozy told the court, describing the note as "a crude forgery".
Sarkozy, 69, said he wanted judges to hear his outrage and sincerity, saying that after 10 years the investigators had been unable to trace the alleged millions.
'THERE IS NO CORRUPTION'
"The corruption money is the great missing piece of the trial, because there is no corruption," Sarkozy said.
French human rights and anti-corruption NGO Sherpa, which is a plaintiff in the case, questioned Sarkozy's legal strategy of alleging a conspiracy theory against him
"While it may make sense in the very short term ... it could be undermined by careful examination of all the evidence in the weeks to come," Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer for Sherpa, told Reuters.
Among the 12 others facing trial in the case are Sarkozy's former right-hand man Claude Gueant, former Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux and his then-head of campaign financing Eric Woerth.
Hortefeux and Gueant both told judges on Thursday they had done nothing wrong.
Sarkozy has in recent years faced a raft of legal battles, including a conviction for corruption and influence peddling for which he has been ordered to wear an electronic bracelet for a year instead of going to jail.
If found guilty in this case, Sarkozy could face up to 10 years in prison and €375,000 (R7.3m) in fines.
The trial is scheduled to last until April 10.
France's Sarkozy slams Libyan campaign financing case as conspiracy
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
More than 300 migrants detained in Libyan Desert, military force says
