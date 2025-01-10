Africa

Nigeria, China deepen ties with pledge on security, finance, economic growth

10 January 2025 - 09:52 By Reuters
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. File photo.
Image: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

Nigeria and China plan to deepen cooperation in areas such as clean energy, defence and finance, with China pledging support for Nigeria's issuance of Panda bonds to fund infrastructure, the two countries' foreign ministers said on Thursday.

Nigerian foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi also outlined efforts to address regional security challenges.

Wang was visiting Nigeria as part of a wider four-nation tour of Africa, an annual journey seen as aimed at advancing Beijing's already considerable influence on the continent.

His visit to Nigeria follows recent high-level exchanges, including intergovernmental committee talks in Beijing last June and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's state visit to China in September.

These meetings have culminated in the elevation of bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Wang told a press conference.

Wang said China will "favourably study and consider" a request by Nigeria to expand a currency swap agreement.

On regional peace and security, Wang said that at the United Nations Security Council China would always vote in favour of Africa, adding it would continue to support Nigeria in rallying countries in the region.

"We will work with Africa to address insecurity and achieve long-term stability through development," he said.

China supports Nigeria in combating terrorism and maintaining regional peace and stability, Wang told Tinubu on Thursday, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said.

