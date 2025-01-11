Africa

Nigeria's anti-graft agency arrests 105 for internet fraud

11 January 2025 - 09:15
Last month almost 800 people, including 148 Chinese and 40 Filipino nationals, were arrested in a raid on a building suspected of being a hub for fraudsters who lured victims with offers of romance Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Nigeria's anti-graft agency has arrested 105 people, including four Chinese nationals, for suspected involvement in an internet fraud scheme targeting hotels in Europe and elsewhere, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday during a raid on an apartment in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a statement. They are suspected of operating a hotel review job scam, he said.

Oyewale said investigations were ongoing and that once they were completed all the suspects would be sent to court for trial.

Last month almost 800 people, including 148 Chinese and 40 Filipino nationals, were arrested in a raid on a building suspected of being a hub for fraudsters who lured victims with offers of romance, then pressed them to hand over cash for phoney cryptocurrency investments.

Reuters

