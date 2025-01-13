An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was shallow, at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.
The area has been shaken by a multitude of minor quakes since a nearby volcano began showing signs of imminent eruption at the start of the year.
Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region: GFZ
Image: 123RF/vchalup
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was shallow, at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.
The area has been shaken by a multitude of minor quakes since a nearby volcano began showing signs of imminent eruption at the start of the year.
READ MORE:
Ethiopia launches stock exchange in fresh step to liberalise economy
Rescue efforts under way after earthquake in Tibet kills more than 120
Ethiopia defence minister visits Somalia, in sign of detente
Risk of Ethiopian volcanic eruption prompts evacuation of residents
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos