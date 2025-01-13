Africa

Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region: GFZ

13 January 2025 - 09:41 By Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. File photo.
Image: 123RF/vchalup

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was shallow, at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.

The area has been shaken by a multitude of minor quakes since a nearby volcano began showing signs of imminent eruption at the start of the year.

