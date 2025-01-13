Alison-Madueke, whose whereabouts are unclear but was last known to be in Britain, has previously denied corruption charges against her.
She was minister under former president Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 until May 2015.
The funds will be used to support rural electrification projects through the World Bank, with $50m (R959.1m) allocated to increasing access to renewable energy, Fagbemi said.
The remaining $2.88m (R55.2m) will be disbursed as a grant by Nigeria to the International Institute for Justice to support counterterrorism capacity across Africa, he said.
In October 2022 a Nigerian court ordered a final seizure of two properties and cars owned by Alison-Madueke.
US to return R1bn in assets forfeited by ex-Nigerian oil minister
Image: REUTERS
Nigeria and the US signed an agreement on Friday to repatriate about $52.88m (R1.01bn) in assets forfeited by former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and her associates.
The agreement opens the way for the first repatriation to Nigeria of assets outside the West African country linked to Alison-Madueke.
Nigerian justice minister Lateef Fagbemi said the agreement with the US enables "the repatriation of approximately $52.88m arising from the forfeiture of the Galactica assets, linked to the former petroleum resources minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and her associates".
The agreement follows a 2017 civil complaint filed by the US justice department aimed at recovering about $144m (R2.76bn) in assets allegedly obtained through bribes to the former minister.
The lawsuit alleged that two Nigerian businessmen conspired with others to pay bribes to Alison-Madueke, who oversaw the country's state-owned oil firm NNPC.
Nigeria's anti-graft agency arrests 105 for internet fraud
Alison-Madueke, whose whereabouts are unclear but was last known to be in Britain, has previously denied corruption charges against her.
She was minister under former president Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 until May 2015.
The funds will be used to support rural electrification projects through the World Bank, with $50m (R959.1m) allocated to increasing access to renewable energy, Fagbemi said.
The remaining $2.88m (R55.2m) will be disbursed as a grant by Nigeria to the International Institute for Justice to support counterterrorism capacity across Africa, he said.
In October 2022 a Nigerian court ordered a final seizure of two properties and cars owned by Alison-Madueke.
READ MORE:
Nigeria, China deepen ties with pledge on security, finance, economic growth
China Development Bank releases $255m for Nigeria rail project
At least 46 kidnapped in Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents say
Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram ambush in Borno, kill 34 insurgents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos