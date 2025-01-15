Africa

UN Libya mission alarmed by reported torture footage in detention facility

15 January 2025 - 11:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The UN Libya mission says the footage is consistent with "documented patterns of human rights violations in detention facilities across Libya". File photo.
The UN Libya mission says the footage is consistent with "documented patterns of human rights violations in detention facilities across Libya". File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Halden Krog

The UN Libya mission expressed on Tuesday its alarm over what it said was footage circulating on social media featuring "brutal torture and ill-treatment" of detainees at the Gernada detention facility in eastern Libya.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location nor date of the footage, however architectural details seen on the videos, including the type of tiles on the floor, the wall painting and cell bars are consistent with file imagery of the prison from corroborating reports.

"As UNSMIL continues to verify the circumstances of the circulated footage, it strongly condemns these acts that constitute serious violations of international human rights law," it said.

The UN mission said the footage was consistent with what it described as "documented patterns of human rights violations in detention facilities across Libya".

It also called for an immediate investigation into the accusations, adding that it is coordinating with the General Command of Libyan National Army for "unrestricted access to UNSMIL’s human rights officers and other independent monitors to the Gernada facility as well as other detention centres under their control".

There was no immediate comment from Libyan authorities regarding the videos or the UN report.

The North African country has plunged into chaos and lawlessness after the toppling of the regime of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in Nato-backed uprising in 2011.

READ MORE:

Sudan's army slams ethnically targeted killings of civilians in El Gezira

The Sudanese army on Tuesday condemned what it called "individual violations" in Sudan's El Gezira in recent days after rights groups blamed the army ...
News
1 hour ago

ITA Airways resumes flights to Libya's Tripoli after 10-year gap

Italy's ITA Airways resumed direct flights to Libya's Tripoli on Sunday, the first airline from a major west European nation to do so after a 10-year ...
News
2 days ago

US determines Sudan's RSF committed genocide, imposes sanctions on leader

The US determined on Tuesday that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias committed genocide in Sudan and it imposed ...
News
1 week ago

At least 27 die, dozens rescued as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after two boats they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean in sank off the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation South Africa
  2. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  3. Big fuel price hikes expected in February news
  4. We are ready for a single exam, say Lesufi and education MEC Chiloane Politics
  5. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 3 | 15 ...