Mali expects to produce 640,000 metric tons of seed cotton in the 2025/26 season, according to the head of the state-owned cotton company CMDT.
"We expect to achieve, if the rainfall is good and the parasitic crisis is controlled, 640,000 tons," Mamadou Moustapha Diarra said on state TV this week.
He did not say how much seed cotton the West African country produced in the 2024/25 season, but an agriculture ministry official told Reuters the results were not yet available due to widespread flooding in 2024.
In May 2024, Mali said it expected to produce 765,000 tons of seed cotton in the 2024/25 season, up 11% from the 690,000 tons of seed cotton forecast for the previous season.
The agriculture ministry said this forecast would not be reached, given the damage caused by flooding.
Mali's cotton season runs from April to April, with a production phase running from May or June until September or October and a harvest and marketing phase from October or November to March 31, according to CMDT.
Mali expects to produce 640,000 tons of seed cotton in 2025/26 season
