Africa

Mali holding seized Barrick gold at state-owned bank BMS: sources

Miner to start standing down staff this week, says employee

16 January 2025 - 11:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Barrick Gold, which employs around 8,000 people in Mali, will furlough expatriate staff by the end of this week and plans to begin furloughing local staff from next week, an employee told Reuters. File photo.
Barrick Gold, which employs around 8,000 people in Mali, will furlough expatriate staff by the end of this week and plans to begin furloughing local staff from next week, an employee told Reuters. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Mali's military government is holding gold seized from Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine site at state-owned Banque Malienne de Solidarite (BMS), two sources said, as the miner pursues plans to suspend its operations in the country.

The move escalates an ongoing dispute between Barrick and Malian authorities, who, like fellow military-led governments in neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, are demanding a bigger share of revenues from Western miners.

Reuters reported on Monday that Malian officials had seized about three metric tons of gold worth $245m (R4.73bn). Barrick confirmed the seizure on Tuesday and said it had suspended operations in response.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Barrick employee in Mali and a consultant for mining companies in the country said the gold was now being stored at BMS.

In a January 2 order seen by Reuters, judge Boubacar Moussa Diarra ordered the seizure of the gold and its storage in the Banque de Developpement du Mali (BDM) in the capital Bamako. But the two sources said BDM had said it could not securely hold that amount of gold and therefore the gold was placed with BMS.

Mali expects to produce 640,000 tons of seed cotton in 2025/26 season

Mali expects to produce 640,000 metric tons of seed cotton in the 2025/26 season, according to the head of the state-owned cotton company CMDT.
News
1 hour ago

Malian authorities have not responded to requests for comment on the seizure of the gold or Barrick's suspension of operations.

Barrick, which employs around 8,000 people in Mali, will furlough expatriate staff by the end of this week and plans to begin furloughing local staff from next week, the employee told Reuters.

Some of the expatriate employees will be relocated to other Barrick mines, others have been told not to return to Mali from leave, the person said.

A skeleton crew of key maintenance, security and emergency workers will stay on, both sources said.

The suspension pressures both sides. Loulo-Gounkoto accounts for around 14% of Barrick's 2025 estimated gold output, while union representatives have spoken with the mines ministry to voice their concern about job losses, the employee said.

Both sides should consider the "dire social consequences of suspending operations, which would jeopardise the prospects of over 8,000 workers and their families", a mining union group said in a statement last week.

Gold is also Mali's top foreign currency earner, accounting for more than 80% of total exports in 2023.

READ MORE:

France to decide response to Algeria 'hostility' as tensions mount: minister

French President Emmanuel Macron and key members of the government will meet in the coming days to decide how to respond to what Paris deems as ...
News
1 hour ago

DR Congo jails three Chinese citizens in illegal mining crackdown

The trio are the first Chinese nationals to stand trial since Democratic Republic of Congo launched its latest push to crack down on the unlicensed ...
News
2 hours ago

Militants kill at least 40 farmers in Nigeria's Borno state

Suspected Islamist militants killed 40 farmers in an attack on the Dumba community in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State on Sunday, a senior state ...
News
2 days ago

Austrian woman kidnapped in Niger, say sources

An Austrian woman was kidnapped in the desert town of Agadez in central Niger on Saturday, two Nigerien security sources said.
News
2 days ago

Benin army suffers heavy losses in northern attack

Benin's armed forces have suffered heavy losses in an attack on one of their most well-equipped positions in the north, where troops are trying to ...
News
6 days ago
Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine
Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  3. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. ‘We do not overbook our flights’ — Airlink and CemAir confirm stance South Africa

Latest Videos

Rick Ross Shooting a Commercial With Pick N Pay In South Africa! (Day2)
US Rapper Rick Ross shows love to Mzansi's artists