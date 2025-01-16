Africa

Nigerian inflation rises for fourth straight month in December

16 January 2025 - 09:29 By Chijioke Ohuocha and Mohd Shamsuddin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Inflation rose sharply after President Bola Tinubu devalued the naira currency and cut subsidies in 2023 to try to lift economic growth and shore up public finances. Stock photo.
Inflation rose sharply after President Bola Tinubu devalued the naira currency and cut subsidies in 2023 to try to lift economic growth and shore up public finances. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chormail

Nigeria's inflation rate rose for the fourth straight month in December, advancing to 34.80% in annual terms from 34.60% in November, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

The agency said in a report that the uptick in December was due to increased demand associated with the festive period. Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed the most to price pressures.

Inflation rose sharply after President Bola Tinubu devalued the naira currency and cut subsidies in 2023 to try to lift economic growth and shore up public finances.

It started to ease in July last year as the impact of the naira devaluation began to fade, before a series of petrol price increases again spurred inflationary pressures, exacerbating the worst cost of living crisis in decades in Africa's most populous nation.

Food inflation was 39.84% year-on-year in December, compared with 39.93% the previous month, due to price rises for items such as yam, sweet potatoes, beer, corn, rice and fish, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The central bank hiked interest rates six times last year to try to get inflation under control.

Nigeria's government expects inflation to fall to 15% this year, helped by lower imports of petroleum products, Tinubu said during a budget speech in December.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Militants kill at least 40 farmers in Nigeria's Borno state

Suspected Islamist militants killed 40 farmers in an attack on the Dumba community in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State on Sunday, a senior state ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria's air force investigates civilian deaths after air strike

Nigeria's air force said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties during a weekend air strike that targeted armed gangs in the northwest, ...
News
2 days ago

US to return R1bn in assets forfeited by ex-Nigerian oil minister

Nigeria and the US signed an agreement on Friday to repatriate about $52.88m (R1.01bn) in assets forfeited by former Nigerian oil minister Diezani ...
News
3 days ago

Nigeria, China deepen ties with pledge on security, finance, economic growth

Nigeria and China plan to deepen cooperation in areas such as clean energy, defence and finance, with China pledging support for Nigeria's issuance ...
News
6 days ago

Nigeria's anti-graft agency arrests 105 for internet fraud

Nigeria's anti-graft agency has arrested 105 people, including four Chinese nationals, for suspected involvement in an internet fraud scheme ...
News
5 days ago

Nigeria's central bank surprises with fifth rate hike this year

Nigeria's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 27.25% on Tuesday in a unanimous decision to tame ...
News
3 months ago

China Development Bank releases $255m for Nigeria rail project

The China Development Bank has released a $254.76m (R4.83bn) loan to Nigeria for a railway project linking the two northern states of Kano and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  3. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. ‘We do not overbook our flights’ — Airlink and CemAir confirm stance South Africa

Latest Videos

Rick Ross Shooting a Commercial With Pick N Pay In South Africa! (Day2)
US Rapper Rick Ross shows love to Mzansi's artists