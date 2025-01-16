Africa

Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe to lay off 1,000 workers amid currency crisis

16 January 2025 - 09:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tongaat Hulett operates Zimbabwe's two sugar mills with a combined capacity to crush 3.5-million tons of sugar cane annually. Stock photo.
Tongaat Hulett operates Zimbabwe's two sugar mills with a combined capacity to crush 3.5-million tons of sugar cane annually. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Subin Pumsom

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe plans to lay off 1,000 employees by August this year, a company official said, as it seeks to cut costs and survive the country's currency turmoil and inflationary pressures.

The company, one of Zimbabwe's biggest employers with a workforce of 16,000, has complained of soaring labour and fertiliser costs and currency losses due to the country's unstable currency.

Tongaat Hulett operates Zimbabwe's two sugar mills with a combined capacity to crush 3.5-million tons of sugar cane annually.

Businesses in the southern African country have endured an extended crisis which has decimated its currency and fuelled episodes of hyperinflation since the turn of the century.

Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe spokesperson Dahlia Garwe told Reuters that 500 employees from each of the company's mills in Hippo Valley and Triangle will be laid off in three phases between February and August.

Sugar industry pleads for relief

Warning of sector's total collapse as government urged to extend moratorium on sugar tax
Business Times
3 months ago

"It is very difficult to manage such a large workforce, so we need to look at ways and means of becoming a lot more efficient in how we do our business," Garwe told Reuters by telephone.

The company says profit margins have plunged 55% since 2022, while labour costs have soared 113%, leaving the sugar entity with huge debts.

"It is part of a strategy to bring our costs under control and put the company on an even path," Garwe said.

Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe has said its "unprecedented operational challenges" were not related to the business rescue process currently under way at its South African parent company. Tongaat Hulett's South African operations entered business rescue proceedings in October 2022 following an accounting fraud scandal.

Tongaat Hulett is in the process of selling the Zimbabwe assets, made up of the wholly owned Triangle Sugar Estates and a 50.3% stake in Hippo Valley Estates, to a Mauritius-registered investment company as part of the business rescue plan.

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF wants to extend Emmerson Mnangagwa's term by two years

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party wants to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term in office by two years until 2030, a party spokesman said on ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty — tracking the path to abolition

Zimbabwe hasn’t executed anyone who was sentenced to death since 2005. With the passing of the Death Penalty Abolition Act 2024 on December 31, ...
Africa
1 week ago

New Tongaat bid gets BRP snub

Sens announcement confirms ‘alternative proposal’ but calls it a nonstarter
Business Times
5 months ago

Emerging sugar farmers in distress, says Safda

The South African Sugar Association will spend R239m this year on supporting previously disadvantaged sugar growers, but a group representing them ...
Business Times
6 months ago

Gumede consortium lays fraud charges against losing Tongaat bidder RGS

Vision Investments, which is in the process of buying troubled sugar maker Tongaat Hulett, has opened a fraud case against losing bidder RGS of ...
Business Times
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  3. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. ‘We do not overbook our flights’ — Airlink and CemAir confirm stance South Africa

Latest Videos

Rick Ross Shooting a Commercial With Pick N Pay In South Africa! (Day2)
US Rapper Rick Ross shows love to Mzansi's artists