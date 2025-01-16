Africa

EXCLUSIVE

US to impose sanctions on Sudanese army chief Burhan

16 January 2025 - 16:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sudanese leader and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. File photo.
Sudanese leader and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

Sudanese leader and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will be hit with sanctions by the US on Thursday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Two sources said the sanctions, coming soon after sanctions were imposed on Burhan's rival in a nearly two-year war earlier this month, were intended to show that they were targeting both sides in the conflict and were pushing for a transition back to civilian-led rule.

The Sudanese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spokespeople for the US state and treasury departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) together led a coup in 2021 removing Sudan's civilian leadership, but fell out less than two years later over plans to integrate their forces.

The war that broke out in April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes and plunged half of the population into hunger.

According to one of the sources, a diplomat, the specific reasons for the sanctions included the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure and denial of humanitarian aid access, as well as refusal to participate in peace talks last year.

READ MORE:

Sudan's army slams ethnically targeted killings of civilians in El Gezira

The Sudanese army on Tuesday condemned what it called "individual violations" in Sudan's El Gezira in recent days after rights groups blamed the army ...
News
1 day ago

US determines Sudan's RSF committed genocide, imposes sanctions on leader

The US determined on Tuesday that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias committed genocide in Sudan and it imposed ...
News
1 week ago

Sudan lifts force majeure on oil to Port Sudan

Sudan has lifted a near one-year force majeure on the transportation of crude oil from its neighbour South Sudan to a port on the Red Sea after ...
News
1 week ago

Global hunger monitor says famine in war-torn Sudan is spreading

Famine in Sudan has expanded to five areas and will likely spread to another five by May, the global hunger monitor reported Tuesday, while warring ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. STILFONTEIN IN NUMBERS | Only 26 of almost 2,000 zama zamas are South African South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...