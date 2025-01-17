Africa

Nigerian oil reserves rise, output up 26% as theft declines

17 January 2025 - 11:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, relies on the commodity for around two-thirds of its revenue and more than 90% of foreign currency earnings, but large-scale oil theft has crimped output and curbed government finances in recent years. File photo.
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, relies on the commodity for around two-thirds of its revenue and more than 90% of foreign currency earnings, but large-scale oil theft has crimped output and curbed government finances in recent years. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria's oil and gas reserves edged up in 2024, the industry regulator said on Thursday, while crude oil production surged 26% between April 2023 and late 2024 as incidents of theft declined.

Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, relies on the commodity for around two-thirds of its revenue and more than 90% of foreign currency earnings. But large-scale oil theft has crimped output and curbed government finances in recent years.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) reported a 1.45% rise in oil reserves and a 0.21% increase in natural gas reserves in 2024 compared to 2023.

Nigeria holds around 37-billion barrels of proven oil reserves and an estimated 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

NUPRC chief Gbenga Komolafe said active rig count had surged to an average of 38 from just eight in 2021, a 79% increase.

US to return R1bn in assets forfeited by ex-Nigerian oil minister

Nigeria and the US signed an agreement on Friday to repatriate about $52.88m (R1.01bn) in assets forfeited by former Nigerian oil minister Diezani ...
News
4 days ago

"With effective collaboration with security agencies, oil theft and deferment have reduced drastically by more than 40% in the last year," Komolafe said in a statement.

Still, Nigeria is grappling to meet an oil output target of 2.062-million barrels per day (bpd) for its 2025 national budget. Current output averages 1.7-million bpd, creating a shortfall of around 360,000 bpd.

To address this gap, the government has stepped up a crackdown on oil theft as it aims to raise national production to 3-million bpd this year.

Komolafe said the NUPRC will also seek to enhance efficiency by encouraging oil producers to collaborate and streamline their operations to help achieve the 3-million bpd target.

READ MORE:

Nigerian army says 76 Islamist militants killed in Borno state

Nigerian troops have killed 76 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province militants in the country's northeastern Borno state in recent weeks, ...
News
1 hour ago

Nigeria says its Warri Refinery is back after a decade of closures

Nigeria said on Monday it had resumed some operations at its Warri oil refinery after almost a decade of shutdowns, one of a string of long-running ...
News
2 weeks ago

At least three killed in Nigeria helicopter crash, oil firm NNPC says

At least three people died when a helicopter crashed in Nigeria on its way to an offshore oil production facility on Thursday, the state-owned oil ...
News
2 months ago

Nigeria's NNPC raises petrol prices again as Dangote fuel hits market

Nigerian state oil firm NNPC Ltd on Monday increased the price of petrol by 11%, the second increase in two weeks and a day after it started ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  2. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  3. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa
  4. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  5. Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 matric results announcement for inmates
Report: TikTok is preparing to shut down in the US