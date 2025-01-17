Africa

Spanish man kidnapped in North Africa: foreign ministry

17 January 2025 - 12:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
El Pais newspaper reported that the man was kidnapped in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and taken to Mali, though the foreign ministry did not confirm that information. Stock photo.
El Pais newspaper reported that the man was kidnapped in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and taken to Mali, though the foreign ministry did not confirm that information. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

A Spanish man has been kidnapped in North Africa, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, without providing details.

El Pais newspaper reported that the man was kidnapped in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and taken to Mali, though the foreign ministry did not confirm that information.

"Several reliable sources confirmed a Spanish citizen is currently held against his will in Northern Africa," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"The government is working actively to clarify all the aspects and solve the issue."

Spain is in the middle of a dispute between Morocco and Algeria over the Western Sahara, which was controlled by Spain until 1975 and is now claimed by Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks its independence.

READ MORE:

Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed

Frischke went missing on February 15 2023 after he was last seen on the Kabonkelberg hiking trail in Hout Bay, where he was robbed of his cellphone, ...
News
17 hours ago

Mali holding seized Barrick gold at state-owned bank: sources

Mali's military government is holding gold seized from Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine site at state-owned Banque Malienne de Solidarite, two ...
News
1 day ago

France to decide response to Algeria 'hostility' as tensions mount: minister

French President Emmanuel Macron and key members of the government will meet in the coming days to decide how to respond to what Paris deems as ...
News
1 day ago

UN Libya mission alarmed by reported torture footage in detention facility

The UN Libya mission expressed on Tuesday its alarm over what it said was footage circulating on social media featuring "brutal torture and ...
News
2 days ago

Austrian woman kidnapped in Niger, say sources

An Austrian woman was kidnapped in the desert town of Agadez in central Niger on Saturday, two Nigerien security sources said.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five men found hacked to death in Inanda South Africa
  2. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  4. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  5. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa

Latest Videos

joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe
2024 matric results announcement for inmates